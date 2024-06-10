Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, conducts aerial refueling operations near Mt. Denali during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 7, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926976
    VIRIN: 240607-F-IZ285-5002
    Filename: DOD_110373471
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PACAF
    KC-135
    Red Flag-Alaska
    Denali
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A-24-2

