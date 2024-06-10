Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gate 7 Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    05.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryin Venegas 

    AFN Daegu

    Gate 7 is the newest addition to Camp Walker, South Korea. Gate 4 will be closing and Gate 7 will now be the new 24/7 vehicle and pedestrian

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 00:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 926965
    VIRIN: 240530-N-RX807-8399
    Filename: DOD_110373377
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gate 7 Safety, by PO2 Bryin Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT