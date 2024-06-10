Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17, C-130J operate out of Northwest Field during Valiant Shield 24

    NORTHWEST FIELD, GUAM

    06.08.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Long 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing out of Dyess Air Force Base and a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, 305th Air Mobility Wing out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst operate from Northwest Field, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 24, June 9, 2024. The C-130s are essential for tactical airlift missions, delivering personnel and cargo to forward operating bases and austere airfields, enhancing operational readiness and flexibility. The C-17s are playing a crucial role by transporting troops, equipment, and supplies, ensuring rapid mobility and logistical support across the region. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corp video by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2024 06:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926957
    VIRIN: 240609-M-BL115-1001
    Filename: DOD_110373158
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NORTHWEST FIELD, GU

    ValiantShield; Valiant Shield 24; C-17; C-130; VS24; USAF

