C-17, C-130J operate out of Northwest Field during Valiant Shield 24

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing out of Dyess Air Force Base and a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, 305th Air Mobility Wing out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst operate from Northwest Field, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 24, June 9, 2024. The C-130s are essential for tactical airlift missions, delivering personnel and cargo to forward operating bases and austere airfields, enhancing operational readiness and flexibility. The C-17s are playing a crucial role by transporting troops, equipment, and supplies, ensuring rapid mobility and logistical support across the region. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corp video by Lance Cpl. Brian Long)