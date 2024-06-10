U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley, Sgt. Shaina Jupiter and Cpl. Christian Tofteroo interview U.S.and Philippine Marines for “Marines of MASA” at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, June 7, 2024. “Marines of MASA” is a social media product highlighting service members' thoughts of the exercise and their time in the Philippines for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 19:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926935
|VIRIN:
|240609-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110372748
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines of MASA, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT