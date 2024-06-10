video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley, Sgt. Shaina Jupiter and Cpl. Christian Tofteroo interview U.S.and Philippine Marines for “Marines of MASA” at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, June 7, 2024. “Marines of MASA” is a social media product highlighting service members' thoughts of the exercise and their time in the Philippines for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)