    Marines of MASA

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley, Sgt. Shaina Jupiter and Cpl. Christian Tofteroo interview U.S.and Philippine Marines for “Marines of MASA” at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, June 7, 2024. “Marines of MASA” is a social media product highlighting service members' thoughts of the exercise and their time in the Philippines for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 19:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926935
    VIRIN: 240609-M-PO052-1001
    Filename: DOD_110372748
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH

    This work, Marines of MASA, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMEF
    Marines
    PMC
    13THMEU
    3rdMAW
    MASA

