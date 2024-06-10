Leadership Perspective - Resolute Sentinel 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force – RS24 commander, and Peruvian Air Force Col. Fidel Castro, CJTF – RS24 deputy commander share their perspectives on the goals and outcomes of RS24, highlighting the strong partnership between the two forces and answer questions about this critical joint exercise, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. JessicaH. Smith-McMahan)