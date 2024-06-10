U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force – RS24 commander, and Peruvian Air Force Col. Fidel Castro, CJTF – RS24 deputy commander share their perspectives on the goals and outcomes of RS24, highlighting the strong partnership between the two forces and answer questions about this critical joint exercise, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. JessicaH. Smith-McMahan)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 17:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926925
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-NC874-5878
|Filename:
|DOD_110372560
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Perspective - Resolute Sentinel 2024, by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS
