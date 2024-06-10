Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Perspective - Resolute Sentinel 2024

    LIMA, PERU

    05.29.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith McMahan 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Barton Kenerson, Combined Joint Task Force – RS24 commander, and Peruvian Air Force Col. Fidel Castro, CJTF – RS24 deputy commander share their perspectives on the goals and outcomes of RS24, highlighting the strong partnership between the two forces and answer questions about this critical joint exercise, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. JessicaH. Smith-McMahan)

    Location: LIMA, PE

    This work, Leadership Perspective - Resolute Sentinel 2024, by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #LSGE
    #RS24
    #ResoluteSentinel24

