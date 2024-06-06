Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-265th ADA BN Change of Responsibility

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Video by Capt. Valeria Pete 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Sanchez relinquishes responsibility of 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Evarts during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., May 5, 2024 (Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel St. Hilaire).

