Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Sanchez relinquishes responsibility of 1-265th Air Defense Artillery Battalion to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Evarts during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., May 5, 2024 (Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel St. Hilaire).
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926903
|VIRIN:
|240505-A-RR521-6740
|Filename:
|DOD_110371655
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|PALM COAST, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-265th ADA BN Change of Responsibility, by CPT Valeria Pete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
