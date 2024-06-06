Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army Organizational Inspection Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    Mr. William Jenkins, the U.S. Army Principal Director the the Inspector General for Inspections, discusses the Organizational Inspection Program, what units are required to have an OIP, and how to set up and manage an effective OIP. (U.S. Army video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926900
    VIRIN: 240502-A-A4438-1701
    Filename: DOD_110371581
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Organizational Inspection Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    Inspector General
    Readiness
    Army
    IG
    OIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT