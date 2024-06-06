Mr. William Jenkins, the U.S. Army Principal Director the the Inspector General for Inspections, discusses the Organizational Inspection Program, what units are required to have an OIP, and how to set up and manage an effective OIP. (U.S. Army video)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 14:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926900
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-A4438-1701
|Filename:
|DOD_110371581
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Organizational Inspection Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT