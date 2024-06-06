The Army Organizational Inspection Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. William Jenkins, the U.S. Army Principal Director the the Inspector General for Inspections, discusses the Organizational Inspection Program, what units are required to have an OIP, and how to set up and manage an effective OIP. (U.S. Army video)