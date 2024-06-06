Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How can your IG assist you?

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, the Inspector General Sergeant major, explains the Army IG System's Assistance function. Topics include when and how to seek IG Assistance, categories of assistance, and that no one can bar a Soldier from seeking IG assistance. (U.S. Army video)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 14:34
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:49
    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Soldier
    help
    Assistance
    Inspector General
    Army
    IG

