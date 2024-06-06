U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, the Inspector General Sergeant major, explains the Army IG System's Assistance function. Topics include when and how to seek IG Assistance, categories of assistance, and that no one can bar a Soldier from seeking IG assistance. (U.S. Army video)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 14:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926899
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-A4438-1702
|Filename:
|DOD_110371576
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How can your IG assist you?, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT