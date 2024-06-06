How can your IG assist you?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero, the Inspector General Sergeant major, explains the Army IG System's Assistance function. Topics include when and how to seek IG Assistance, categories of assistance, and that no one can bar a Soldier from seeking IG assistance. (U.S. Army video)