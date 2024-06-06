Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Military Health: DHA's New Model of Care

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Defense Health Agency introduces My Military Health, a new way to deliver care online.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926848
    VIRIN: 240610-O-XH734-3018
    Filename: DOD_110370880
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    TAGS

    DHA
    MHSsocial
    My Military Health

