JPRMC-X | Joint Command Message (B-Roll)

Senior leaders of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division visit the Joint Operations Center as part of a leadership visit during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 7, 2024. The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Carleeann Smiddy)