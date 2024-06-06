Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Video

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Erica Parker 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Army was established on June 14, 1775, and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks our two-hundred-and-forty-ninth birthday. Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army and Michael R. Weimer, Sergeant Major of the Army all give their remarks on the dedication of Army Soldiers and Civilians, to make the Army the world's most powerful and effective land force. This video is a tribute to what it is that makes the Army great, the people.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926841
    VIRIN: 240610-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370695
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Video, by Erica Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AB249

