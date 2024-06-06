249th Army Birthday Video

The Army was established on June 14, 1775, and has played a vital role in the growth of our nation ever since. This year marks our two-hundred-and-forty-ninth birthday. Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army and Michael R. Weimer, Sergeant Major of the Army all give their remarks on the dedication of Army Soldiers and Civilians, to make the Army the world's most powerful and effective land force. This video is a tribute to what it is that makes the Army great, the people.
|06.07.2024
|06.10.2024 12:39
|Video Productions
|00:01:45
