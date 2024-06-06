VICENZA, Italy - Public service announcement produced for AFN TV to update the Vicenza military community on the latest and greatest from the U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza (video by Spc. Haron Palomo and Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 03:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926827
|VIRIN:
|240610-A-LJ797-1556
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370424
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Health Center Vicenza Update, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
