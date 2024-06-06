Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Health Center Vicenza Update

    ITALY

    06.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Public service announcement produced for AFN TV to update the Vicenza military community on the latest and greatest from the U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza (video by Spc. Haron Palomo and Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926827
    VIRIN: 240610-A-LJ797-1556
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110370424
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    AFN
    clinic
    AFN Vicenza
    tv spot
    USAHC Vicenza

