USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS after completing a combat offload at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. A combat offload is a tactic employed for the quick unloading of aircraft cargo in austere environments where traditional pallet-moving equipment is unavailable. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 03:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926826
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-ZV099-8370
|Filename:
|DOD_110370378
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 36th AS complete combat offload (B-Roll), by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT