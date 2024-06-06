Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 36th AS complete combat offload (B-Roll)

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing

    USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS after completing a combat offload at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 22, 2024. A combat offload is a tactic employed for the quick unloading of aircraft cargo in austere environments where traditional pallet-moving equipment is unavailable. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Yokota Air Base
    combat offload
    C-130J Super Hercules
    36th AS
    aircraft cargo

