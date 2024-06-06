Tech Sgt. Nicole Manaroinsong AANHPI Spotlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicole Manaroinsong shares how her culture, heritage, and family has been a key influence in accomplishing all she has within her professional life.