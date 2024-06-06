Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Sgt. Nicole Manaroinsong AANHPI Spotlight Video

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.07.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicole Manaroinsong shares how her culture, heritage, and family has been a key influence in accomplishing all she has within her professional life.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926823
    VIRIN: 240507-F-SL055-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370278
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

