During the month of May, we take the time to recognize and celebrate the important role Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander peoples have played in U.S. culture, innovation, and history.
U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicole Manaroinsong shares how her culture, heritage, and family has been a key influence in accomplishing all she has within her professional life.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 03:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926823
|VIRIN:
|240507-F-SL055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370278
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tech Sgt. Nicole Manaroinsong AANHPI Spotlight Video, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT