Two students from U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, Ethan Karmozyn and Rowen Primeaux, win Scholarships to Space Camp. The scholarship was handed to the students during an observation of Astronaut Day at the schools installation.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 00:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|926821
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-FY106-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370245
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Camp Scholarship, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
