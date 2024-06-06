Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Camp Scholarship

    JAPAN

    05.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    Two students from U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll, Ethan Karmozyn and Rowen Primeaux, win Scholarships to Space Camp. The scholarship was handed to the students during an observation of Astronaut Day at the schools installation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 00:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926821
    VIRIN: 240610-F-FY106-1001
    Filename: DOD_110370245
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Camp Scholarship, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kwajalein Atoll
    Space Camp
    Team Kwaj

