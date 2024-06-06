MASA 24: 3rd LCT conducts short bay range with PMC

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct a short bay range with Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Tadao, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, June 3-5, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Cpl. Eric Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926816
|VIRIN:
|240605-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110370144
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|TADAO, ILOCOS NORTE, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
