    MASA 24: 3rd LCT conducts short bay range with PMC

    TADAO, ILOCOS NORTE, PHILIPPINES

    06.02.2024

    Video by Cpl. Eric Huynh and Cpl. Malia Sparks

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, conduct a short bay range with Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Tadao, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, June 3-5, 2024. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks and Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 23:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926816
    VIRIN: 240605-M-MI096-2001
    Filename: DOD_110370144
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: TADAO, ILOCOS NORTE, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MASA 24: 3rd LCT conducts short bay range with PMC, by Cpl Eric Huynh and Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    3d LCT
    MASA24
    IMEFSummerSeries

