MASA: Casualty Evacuation Drill

U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) conduct a simulated casualty evacuation drill during Marine Aviation Support Activity at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 7, 2024. Casualty evacuation drills keep Marines and corpsmen ready for medical emergencies in a field environment and also facilitate rehearsals alongside Philippine counterparts. MASA 24 is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|06.07.2024
|06.10.2024 01:03
|B-Roll
|926815
|240607-M-PO052-1001
|DOD_110370138
|00:03:07
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|1
|1
