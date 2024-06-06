Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: Deputized Ceremony (TIME LAPSE)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, are deputized by the Bureau of Public Safety, enabling an enhanced and weapon- ready security force during Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Airai, Palau, June 8, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 22:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926808
    VIRIN: 240608-M-ZL739-1004
    Filename: DOD_110370055
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Deputized Ceremony (TIME LAPSE), by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield, Valiant Shield 24, IMEFSummerSeries, VS24, INDOPACOM, Marine Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT