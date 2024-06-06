Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron P. Buelow relinquishes responsibility as Arizona Command Senior Enlisted Leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Jayson D. Matlock June 9, 2024 at Papago Park Military Reserve in Phoenix, Ariz.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 20:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926801
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-AY325-6723
|Filename:
|DOD_110369928
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Arizona Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
