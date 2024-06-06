Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Arizona Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony B-Roll

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron P. Buelow relinquishes responsibility as Arizona Command Senior Enlisted Leader to Command Sgt. Maj. Jayson D. Matlock June 9, 2024 at Papago Park Military Reserve in Phoenix, Ariz.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926801
    VIRIN: 240609-A-AY325-6723
    Filename: DOD_110369928
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    This work, 2024 Arizona Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibility Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    AZNG
    Inspiring Service
    Foundations of Service

