    B-Roll of Agile Rage at Avon Park

    AVON PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard participate in the Agile Rage exercise at Avon Park, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. Agile Rage 2024 is a National Guard Bureau (NGB)/A3 led military exercise, hosted at the Air Dominance Center, taking place from February 26 to March 8, 2024 that involves the collaborative efforts of various Air National Guard Wings conducting joint counter-land and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations in a simulated medium to high threat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926799
    VIRIN: 240228-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_110369888
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US

    ACE
    A-10
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Contingency Response
    ADC
    156th Wing
    Agile Rage 2024

