B-Roll of Agile Rage at Avon Park

B-roll of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard participate in the Agile Rage exercise at Avon Park, Florida, Feb. 28, 2024. Agile Rage 2024 is a National Guard Bureau (NGB)/A3 led military exercise, hosted at the Air Dominance Center, taking place from February 26 to March 8, 2024 that involves the collaborative efforts of various Air National Guard Wings conducting joint counter-land and combat search and rescue (CSAR) operations in a simulated medium to high threat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|02.28.2024
|06.09.2024 19:53
|B-Roll
|Location:
|AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US
