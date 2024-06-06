Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Iron Keystone 2024 with the MQ-9 aircraft and simulated combatant arms training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Air Guardsmen from across Pennsylvania deployed for training to Ft. Drum, NY for Iron Keystone 2024. Utilizing most of the three wing's assets within the state and several of their aircraft to include the MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft, airman responded to several exercise scenarios to test their agile combat proficiencies.

    Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.

    B-Roll includes MQ-9 ground footage at Ft. Drum NY.
    Simulated close quarter combat drill day and night footage.

    Interview 1: Major Owen Margeson, 148th Air Support Operation Squadron.
    Interview 2: Tech. Sgt. Robert Custer, 111th Attack Wing, Security Forces
    Interview 3. Staff Sgt. Christopher Kolosinsky, 111th Attack Wing, Security Forces

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926794
    VIRIN: 240609-F-QH938-9739
    PIN: 004
    Filename: DOD_110369700
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Iron Keystone 2024 with the MQ-9 aircraft and simulated combatant arms training, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    193rd
    PAANG
    111th ATKW
    IK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT