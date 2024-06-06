Air Guardsmen from across Pennsylvania deployed for training to Ft. Drum, NY for Iron Keystone 2024. Utilizing most of the three wing's assets within the state and several of their aircraft to include the MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft, airman responded to several exercise scenarios to test their agile combat proficiencies.
Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.
B-Roll includes MQ-9 ground footage at Ft. Drum NY.
Simulated close quarter combat drill day and night footage.
Interview 1: Major Owen Margeson, 148th Air Support Operation Squadron.
Interview 2: Tech. Sgt. Robert Custer, 111th Attack Wing, Security Forces
Interview 3. Staff Sgt. Christopher Kolosinsky, 111th Attack Wing, Security Forces
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926794
|VIRIN:
|240609-F-QH938-9739
|PIN:
|004
|Filename:
|DOD_110369700
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen support Iron Keystone 2024 with the MQ-9 aircraft and simulated combatant arms training, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT