Airmen don chemical protective equipment on flightline, load onto bus

193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen enter Mission-Oriented Protective Posture 4 while performing maintenance on an MC-130J Commando II, and load onto a bus June 9, 2024 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, as part of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)