    Lt. Colonel Kathleen Fabrizi reflects on Iron Keystone 2024

    FT. DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Lt. Colonel Kathleen Fabrizi shares her thoughts on the overall mission with Iron Keystone 2024.

    Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise involving the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) and Pennsylvania Army National Guard (PAARNG) intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations, and combine capabilities and resources across three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 13:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 926765
    VIRIN: 240609-F-QH938-9860
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110368999
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FT. DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Colonel Kathleen Fabrizi reflects on Iron Keystone 2024, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PA Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171st ARW
    193rd SOW
    111th ATKW.
    #IronKeystone2024

