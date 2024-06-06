Airmen don chemical protective equipment on flightline, load onto bus

193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen enter Mission-Oriented Protective Posture 4 while performing maintenance on an MC-130J Commando II, and load onto a bus June 9, 2024 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, as part of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926760
|VIRIN:
|240609-Z-AE229-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110368886
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
