    Airmen don chemical protective equipment on flightline, load onto bus

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen enter Mission-Oriented Protective Posture 4 while performing maintenance on an MC-130J Commando II, and load onto a bus June 9, 2024 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, as part of Exercise Iron Keystone 2024. Iron Keystone 2024 is a tri-wing exercise including elements of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 111th Attack Wing, 193rd Special Operations Wing and the 171st Air Refueling Wing strengthening interoperability between various wing elements in a forward deployed expeditionary environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926760
    VIRIN: 240609-Z-AE229-9001
    Filename: DOD_110368886
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen don chemical protective equipment on flightline, load onto bus, by SMSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ace
    mopp
    cbrn
    readiness
    ik24

