    Sniper team gather vegetation for reconnaissance training at Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division practice reconnaissance techniques during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 8, 2024. Reconnaissance training helps enhance a Soldier's ability to perform in various terrain and situations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.09.2024 15:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926757
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-JA962-6489
    Filename: DOD_110368860
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Sniper Team
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Recon Training
    109th Infantry Regiment

