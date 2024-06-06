U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division practice reconnaissance techniques during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, June 8, 2024. Reconnaissance training helps enhance a Soldier's ability to perform in various terrain and situations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Aliyah Vivier)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926751
|VIRIN:
|240608-Z-JA962-9558
|Filename:
|DOD_110368845
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reconnaissance training at Fort Indiantown Gap, by SPC Aliyah Vivier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT