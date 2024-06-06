D-Day 80th Anniversary Ceremony Interview: BG Maurice Barnett

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice O. Barnett, commanding general, 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command (10th AAMDC), shares his remarks during the D-Day 80th anniversary ceremony, June 6, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willie Reese IV)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 10:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926737
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-RU888-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110368736
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
