U.S. Army Gen. Michael E. Langley, commanding general, United States Africa Command, shares his remarks during the D-Day 80th anniversary ceremony, June 6, 2024. U.S. service members from units in Europe and the U.S. will participate in 120 events and ceremonies June 1-9, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in the Normandy region of France. (U.S. Department of Defense video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2024 10:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|926733
|VIRIN:
|240606-D-YG558-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110368698
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|NORMANDY AMERICAN CEMETERY, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D-Day 80th Anniversary Ceremony Interview: GEN Michael Langley, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
