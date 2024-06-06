JPRMC-X | Targeting Working Group Decision Board (B-Roll)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division along with their Philippine Army counterparts, conduct a targeting working group decision board during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) exercise, June 7, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Aguridakis)
