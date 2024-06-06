Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Flyover of U.S. Men's National Team Game vs Colombia

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Two F-16s with the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, flyover the Commanders Field in Landover, Md., prior to the U.S. Men’s National Team vs Colombia on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926703
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-EB151-1001
    Filename: DOD_110368132
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Flyover of U.S. Men's National Team Game vs Colombia, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Flyover
    DC Air National Guard
    Fedex Field
    113th Wing
    Men's Soccer

