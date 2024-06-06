Unified Command days away from full restoration of Baltimore's Federal Channel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll package, in three segments captured June 5 and June 7, 2024, shows Unified Command’s ongoing work to fully restore the Port of Baltimore’s Fort McHenry Federal Channel.



“We remain confident we will have the Federal Channel fully restored in the next few days,” said Col. Estee S. Pinchasin, USACE, Baltimore District commander. “We’re using the same detailed process as when opening the three alternate channels and the Limited Access Channel. Once the wreckage is cleared, we will sweep the area with sonar, LIDAR and magnetometer, to investigate any high spots, ensuring there’s no hazard to navigation.”

“We are going to be as thorough and disciplined as we have been since the beginning – we owe it to Baltimore and the Port, to turn over a safe navigation channel they can use with the greatest of confidence,” Pinchasin said.



B-ROLL INDEX (3 segments; 19 clips total):



Sparrows Point – Disassembly of Section 4C [Wed, June 5, 2024, 3:30 p.m. ET]

0:00-1:46: A claw excavator at Sparrows Point, MD, moves massive pieces of Segment 4C, a 420-ton section of steel truss removed from the Fort McHenry Federal Channel Tuesday, June 4

1:46-3:07: Workers use oxyacetylene torches to carve Segment 4C into even smaller pieces, to easily fit onto tractor trailers for offsite recycling



Wreckage Removal – Fort McHenry Federal Channel [Fri, June 7, 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET]

3:07-6:19: In this sequence, the Chesapeake 1000 (“Chessy”) floating crane equipped with “Gus” the hydraulic grabber wrestle a 90-ton piece of residual wreckage from the Federal Channel. Taking roughly 45 minutes to unfold, Chessy and Gus slowly lift the mangled steel high above the Patapsco River, so a waiting barge can move underneath, allowing the wreckage to be safely lowered onto the barge for immediate processing by waiting hydraulic sheers.



Aerial Footage – Fort McHenry Federal Channel [Fri, June 7, 2024 1:00 p.m. ET]

6:19-9:07: This uncut aerial footage, courtesy of Maryland State Police Aviation Command, shows the Francis Scott Key Bridge and ongoing wreckage salvage efforts in the Fort McHenry Federal Channel.