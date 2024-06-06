Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR pools opening early, Biggs Park Splash Pad keep guests cool

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher and Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command team, are back with another "It's better at Bliss."

    To learn more about the garrison command at Bliss, visit https://home.army.mil/bliss/about/Garrison.

    (Footage contributed by Isela Casillas)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 15:36
    This work, Bliss FMWR pools opening early, Biggs Park Splash Pad keep guests cool, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

