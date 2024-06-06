Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask for S.A.R.A.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Video by Maj. Kerry Wright 

    311th Signal Command Theater

    At your local Vet Center, there is a Sexual Assault Response Advocates program (S.A.R.A.). The program was created to ensure Veterans and service members have a discreet and safe place to request free support related to military sexual trauma (MST).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 14:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 926692
    VIRIN: 240518-A-MN148-9038
    Filename: DOD_110367354
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask for S.A.R.A., by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Sexual Trauma
    MST
    Veterans Center
    Kerry Wright
    311th Signal
    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT