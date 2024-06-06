At your local Vet Center, there is a Sexual Assault Response Advocates program (S.A.R.A.). The program was created to ensure Veterans and service members have a discreet and safe place to request free support related to military sexual trauma (MST).
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 14:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|926692
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-MN148-9038
|Filename:
|DOD_110367354
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask for S.A.R.A., by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT