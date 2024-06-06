DDay 80: The Allied Ceremony at Eisenhower Statue

U.S. service members and Allied partners participated in The Allied Ceremony at the Eisenhower Statue to honor General Dwight Eisenhower in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Bayeux, France, June 5, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 06:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926678
|VIRIN:
|240605-F-AB266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110366930
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
