    DDay 80: The Allied Ceremony at Eisenhower Statue

    FRANCE

    06.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. service members and Allied partners participated in The Allied Ceremony at the Eisenhower Statue to honor General Dwight Eisenhower in support of the 80th anniversary of D-Day at Bayeux, France, June 5, 2024. The U.S. Air Force and members from European allied nations are participating in the 80th anniversary of Operation Overlord, supporting local events across Normandy, from June 1-10, 2024 to commemorate the selfless actions by all the allies on D-Day that continue to resonate 80 years later.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926678
    VIRIN: 240605-F-AB266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110366930
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FR

    This work, DDay 80: The Allied Ceremony at Eisenhower Statue, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    DDay80
    #WWIIEUROPE

