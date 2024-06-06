Bomber Task Force Europe 24-3 Landing

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at Royal Air Force Base Fairford, England June 7, 2024. “Deter and Defend” is the framework from which NATO demonstrates capability and willingness to defend Allied and partner nations and citizens. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2024 06:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926675
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-XB433-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110366922
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
