Valiant Shield 24: Maintaining the Equipment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, a motor transportation mechanic and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isiah Montoya, a heavy equipment mechanic, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, change the engine oil of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in preparation for exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Palau, June 6, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. Dupre is a native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, and Montoya is a native of Clovis, New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)