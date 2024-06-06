Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basco Port closing ceremony Reel

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    BASCO, Philippines -- U.S. Army divers with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command participate in the closing ceremony of the Basco Port clearance operations with the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 525th Combat Engineer Battalion during Salaknib 2024 in Basco, Philippines, June 3, 2024.

    Over the past four weeks, Army Divers from the 7th Dive Detachment (7DD) and their Filipino counterparts executed debris removal operations at Basco Port, Batanes Province, Philippines. Organized under Humanitarian Civic Action, 7DD’s mission was to improve the channels leading into the harbor to accommodate larger vessels with deeper drafts within Basco Port, a task successfully accomplished through the joint efforts of both military units.

    Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 06:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926662
    VIRIN: 240603-A-JL197-5494
    Filename: DOD_110366260
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BASCO, PH

    JPMRC
    JointForce
    Salaknib
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SK24

