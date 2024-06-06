This video portrays service members participating in a celebratory "Color Run" in honor of Pride Month at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. The Department of Defense honors the service, commitment, and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+ Service members and personnel who volunteer to defend our country. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926659
|VIRIN:
|240607-X-GJ070-1200
|Filename:
|DOD_110366141
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Pride Month Color Run 2024, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
