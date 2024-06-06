Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Pride Month Color Run 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    This video portrays service members participating in a celebratory "Color Run" in honor of Pride Month at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 7, 2024. The Department of Defense honors the service, commitment, and sacrifice of the LGBTQ+ Service members and personnel who volunteer to defend our country. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926659
    VIRIN: 240607-X-GJ070-1200
    Filename: DOD_110366141
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Vandenberg Pride Month Color Run 2024, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    celebrate
    Pride Month
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

