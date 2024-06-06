Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advisors from B Co. 1st BN conduct TRAP

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Video by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts their team readiness assessment program (TRAP) while training with 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. Maj. Jonathan Fagins, Capt. Jacob Crites and Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Emery provide interviews about the training and how it prepares them for future employment. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926656
    VIRIN: 240507-A-FA429-8713
    Filename: DOD_110366109
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advisors from B Co. 1st BN conduct TRAP, by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    TRAP
    Fort Carson
    SFAB
    4th SFAB

