Advisors from B Co. 1st BN conduct TRAP

Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade conducts their team readiness assessment program (TRAP) while training with 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. Maj. Jonathan Fagins, Capt. Jacob Crites and Sgt. 1st Class Tyler Emery provide interviews about the training and how it prepares them for future employment. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Aaron Blevins)
|05.07.2024
|06.08.2024 12:27
|Video Productions
|926656
|240507-A-FA429-8713
|DOD_110366109
|00:00:00
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
