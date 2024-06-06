Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Crown Talon

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shala Santiago, 56th Communication Squadron operations flight chief, speaks on Exercise Crown Talon, a communication outage exercise held May 31, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base. Exercises like this aid in producing mission ready Airmen for the era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926633
    VIRIN: 240607-F-KJ279-4781
    Filename: DOD_110365770
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Luke Air Force Base
    exercise
    Arizona
    56th Fighter Wing
    Readiness Exercise
    Communications and Cyber

