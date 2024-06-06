U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shala Santiago, 56th Communication Squadron operations flight chief, speaks on Exercise Crown Talon, a communication outage exercise held May 31, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base. Exercises like this aid in producing mission ready Airmen for the era of Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926633
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-KJ279-4781
|Filename:
|DOD_110365770
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Crown Talon, by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
