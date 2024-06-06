Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Alex Haley small boat b-roll

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley’s (WMEC 39) crew operates the cutter’s small boats in the Bering Sea and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, March 18 – April 29, 2024. Over the course of the patrol, the cutter and its crew conducted law enforcement boardings, emergency drills, and living marine resource protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926617
    VIRIN: 240318-G-GM914-8264
    Filename: DOD_110365638
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

