USCGC Alex Haley small boat b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley’s (WMEC 39) crew operates the cutter’s small boats in the Bering Sea and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, March 18 – April 29, 2024. Over the course of the patrol, the cutter and its crew conducted law enforcement boardings, emergency drills, and living marine resource protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)