Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Combined Assault IV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926607" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Combined Assault V in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 20, 2024. On the eighth day of events, teams faced shooting drills under stress to measure their physical and tactical abilities. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)



This B-Roll contains footage of teams conducting building clearing exercises, engaging targets, firing sniper rifles, and carrying litters.