Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Combined Assault IV

Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Combined Assault V in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 20, 2024. On the eighth day of events, teams faced shooting drills under stress to measure their physical and tactical abilities. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
This B-Roll contains footage of teams conducting building clearing exercises, engaging targets, firing sniper rifles, and carrying litters.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
