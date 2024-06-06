The Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and Fort Sill host the 2024 FCoE Best Squad Competition from June 4 through 7. Teams from the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, and 428th Field Artillery Brigade will compete to determine which squad will represent FCoE and Fort Sill at the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition later this year.
The week-long competition will rigorously assess each squad on its technical and tactical proficiency and ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Events include the Army Combat Fitness Test, various weapons lanes, a strenuous 12-mile foot march, detailed individual warrior tasks, and squad battle drills. The winner, who will have demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, will be announced at an awards ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926603
|VIRIN:
|240607-O-KP881-4182
|Filename:
|DOD_110365419
|Length:
|00:06:32
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FCOE Best Squad wrap video, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
