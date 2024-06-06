Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCOE Best Squad wrap video

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE) and Fort Sill host the 2024 FCoE Best Squad Competition from June 4 through 7. Teams from the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, and 428th Field Artillery Brigade will compete to determine which squad will represent FCoE and Fort Sill at the 2024 TRADOC Best Squad Competition later this year.

    The week-long competition will rigorously assess each squad on its technical and tactical proficiency and ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Events include the Army Combat Fitness Test, various weapons lanes, a strenuous 12-mile foot march, detailed individual warrior tasks, and squad battle drills. The winner, who will have demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork, will be announced at an awards ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 7.

