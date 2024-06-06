Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intergrated Training Exercise 4-24 Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, prepare to conduct Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 10 through June 27, 2024. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. Units that are to participate in ITX 4-24, include nearly 20 units in total, led by 23rd Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and video roll by Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz, Cpl. Isaiah Smith, Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)

    By license- this video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "190226 Movie Trailer Hollywood Trailer" by Tansa / https://stock.adobe.com/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 926602
    VIRIN: 240607-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110365361
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Ready
    MFR
    ITX
    Intergrated Training exercise
    ITX 4-24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT