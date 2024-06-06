Intergrated Training Exercise 4-24 Introduction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Ground Task Force 23, prepare to conduct Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 10 through June 27, 2024. As the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. Units that are to participate in ITX 4-24, include nearly 20 units in total, led by 23rd Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps video produced by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and video roll by Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz, Cpl. Isaiah Smith, Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus and Pfc. Nicholas Bryan)



By license- this video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"190226 Movie Trailer Hollywood Trailer" by Tansa / https://stock.adobe.com/