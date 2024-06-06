Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F/A-18E Super Hornet "Strike" 120 20240522

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    F/A-18E Super Hornet "Strike" Number 120
    NAS Fallon, NAWDC May 22nd, 2024

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926601
    VIRIN: 240522-D-KF756-6857
    Filename: DOD_110365357
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F/A-18E Super Hornet "Strike" 120 20240522, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    strike
    NAS Fallon
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    F/A 18-E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT