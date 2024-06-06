Peru, US partners for static line jump

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard, hosted a joint static line parachute training jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Base Aerea La Joya, Peru, June 3, 2024. The jump consisted of U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard; 437th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina; U.S. Force Reconnaissance Marines assigned to the 3d Force Reconnaissance Company 4th Marine Division; and Peruvian Marine Infantry Force assigned to the Batallón De Comandos. this event focused on building interoperability by learning about each other’s military jump procedures and techniques. (U.S. Air Fore video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)