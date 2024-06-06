Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peru, US partners for static line jump

    BASE AEREA LA JOYA, PERU

    06.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    The 130th Airlift Squadron, West Virginia Air National Guard, hosted a joint static line parachute training jump out of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Base Aerea La Joya, Peru, June 3, 2024. The jump consisted of U.S. Air Force Special Tactics Airmen assigned to the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard; 437th Operations Support Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina; U.S. Force Reconnaissance Marines assigned to the 3d Force Reconnaissance Company 4th Marine Division; and Peruvian Marine Infantry Force assigned to the Batallón De Comandos. this event focused on building interoperability by learning about each other’s military jump procedures and techniques. (U.S. Air Fore video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 14:36
    Location: BASE AEREA LA JOYA, PE

    This work, Peru, US partners for static line jump, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    Peru
    AFSOUTH
    EnduringPromise
    RS24
    ResoluteSentinel24

