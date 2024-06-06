Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biden Speaks at World War II Monument

    POINTE DU HOC, FRANCE

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden speaks at the Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument in Normandy, France. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., will be in attendance.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 11:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 926572
    Filename: DOD_110364875
    Length: 00:16:28
    Location: POINTE DU HOC, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biden Speaks at World War II Monument, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

