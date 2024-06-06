Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Transits the Strait of Magellan

    U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    06.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A b-roll package showcasing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), and Chilean navy ships transiting the Strait of Magellan, June 5, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926569
    VIRIN: 240605-N-VX022-7829
    Filename: DOD_110364845
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    This work, George Washington Transits the Strait of Magellan, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Strait of Magellan
    USS Porter
    B-roll
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

