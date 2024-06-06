George Washington Transits the Strait of Magellan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A b-roll package showcasing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), and Chilean navy ships transiting the Strait of Magellan, June 5, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)