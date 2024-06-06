A b-roll package showcasing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), and Chilean navy ships transiting the Strait of Magellan, June 5, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926569
|VIRIN:
|240605-N-VX022-7829
|Filename:
|DOD_110364845
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|U.S. 4TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, George Washington Transits the Strait of Magellan, by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT