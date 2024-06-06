The 4TH Combat Aviation Brigade conducts fire suppression training at Townsend Reservoir on Fort Carson, May 29, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 10:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|926561
|VIRIN:
|240529-O-UR003-3154
|Filename:
|DOD_110364758
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Carson, 4TH Combat Aviation Brigade "Bambi Bucket" Training, Townsend Res., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT