    Fort Carson, 4TH Combat Aviation Brigade "Bambi Bucket" Training, Townsend Res.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The 4TH Combat Aviation Brigade conducts fire suppression training at Townsend Reservoir on Fort Carson, May 29, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 926561
    VIRIN: 240529-O-UR003-3154
    Filename: DOD_110364758
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson, 4TH Combat Aviation Brigade "Bambi Bucket" Training, Townsend Res., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Bambi Bucket
    Fort Caron
    DES
    4 CAB
    Wild land Fire

