Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Norwegian Ruck March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Service members and civilian personnel assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and Fort Liberty tackled an 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 23, 2024. The 4FW hopes you enjoy this video as it sheds light on the effort and dedication our Airmen give towards emboldening their physical resilience!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 926557
    VIRIN: 230524-F-SD514-2002
    Filename: DOD_110364713
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Norwegian Ruck March, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    4th Fighter Wing
    Resilience
    Camaraderie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT