Service members and civilian personnel assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and Fort Liberty tackled an 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 23, 2024. The 4FW hopes you enjoy this video as it sheds light on the effort and dedication our Airmen give towards emboldening their physical resilience!
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 10:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|926557
|VIRIN:
|230524-F-SD514-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110364713
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Norwegian Ruck March, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
