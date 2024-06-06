Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Norwegian Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/926557" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members and civilian personnel assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and Fort Liberty tackled an 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 23, 2024. The 4FW hopes you enjoy this video as it sheds light on the effort and dedication our Airmen give towards emboldening their physical resilience!